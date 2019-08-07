Northpointe Capital LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Northpointe Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Ameren comprises about 1.3% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ameren by 45.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 327.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 171,371 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Ameren by 19.9% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 406,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,200 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $90,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary P. Heger sold 3,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $228,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.21. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.