Northpointe Capital LLC Sells 9,177 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Northpointe Capital LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,212 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

