Northpointe Capital LLC Takes $3.68 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

