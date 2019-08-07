Northpointe Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Northpointe Capital LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,562 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,365,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 175,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 121,702 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $37,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $3,080,483.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 419,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,676,902.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,530,682. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

