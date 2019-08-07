Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. Northwest Natural also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.25 to $2.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 141,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.30. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

