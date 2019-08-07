Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 91,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.49. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $55.68 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.47 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,482,183.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.