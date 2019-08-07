Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.42 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

NOVT stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,517. Novanta has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Novanta had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVT. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,183.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,601.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $2,805,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,506,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

