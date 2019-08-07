NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect NOVOZYMES A/S/S to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

