Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE:NUS traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,140. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.