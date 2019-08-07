Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 7.2%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.96 ($0.09), approximately 2,543,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88.

About Nuformix (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuformix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuformix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.