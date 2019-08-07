NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,456,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,383 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of NVIDIA worth $567,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,689 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after purchasing an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after purchasing an additional 858,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.05. 5,603,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,389,096. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.78. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.34.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

