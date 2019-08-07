NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 166,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.80. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 120.54 and a current ratio of 120.54.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

In other NY MTG TR INC/SH news, Director Alan L. Hainey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.