Oak Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $755,828,000 after purchasing an additional 407,812 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $156,159,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,043 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,164.00. 35,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,709. The firm has a market cap of $813.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,143.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

