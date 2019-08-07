OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $8.00 target price on OncoCyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Biotime Inc sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $114,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $159,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 77,522.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.