Oneall International (ASX:1AL) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Oneall International Limited (ASX:1AL) dropped 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), approximately 625 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.60).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

About Oneall International (ASX:1AL)

OneAll International Limited designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes various outdoor furniture products under the Gardenart brand worldwide. The company offers chairs, tables, lounges, sunbeds, and accessories, such as service trays, magazine shelves, serving trolleys, table linens, flower pots, functional side tables, and others.

