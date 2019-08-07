OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. OptimizeRx posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,866. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $164.49 million, a P/E ratio of 272.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,120,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

