Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 172 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,532,000 after acquiring an additional 468,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,896,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $9,363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,236. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Claiborne P. Deming sold 13,330 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,120,786.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

