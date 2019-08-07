Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 958 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,019,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,022,000 after buying an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,008,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,353,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

AEO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 365,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $886.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

