Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABM Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,334,000 after purchasing an additional 314,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,541,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at $842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $318,815.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,575 shares of company stock worth $636,613. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

