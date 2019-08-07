Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 820 Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $177,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $188,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAN opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In related news, VP James D. Kellett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $45,341.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

