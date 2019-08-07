Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 99.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,422,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,883. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In related news, insider David M. Campbell sold 5,160 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,283 shares in the company, valued at $123,811. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 3,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $50,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,318.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

