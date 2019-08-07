Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $985,000 Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.47 per share, for a total transaction of $256,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,130. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.23. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.