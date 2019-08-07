Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 703 Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, insider Masi Niccolo De acquired 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Montgomery Kelly acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,765.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,074 shares of company stock valued at $407,561 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REZI traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. 61,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,050. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.31.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

