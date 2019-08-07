Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $50,412.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,567.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,932. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $158.16 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.