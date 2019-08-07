Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.55, 15,549 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 58,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

About Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.