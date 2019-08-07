Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. ACG Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. 529,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,441 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

