Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Buys 3,839 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

