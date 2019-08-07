Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Grows Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. 3,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $334,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,760. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.