Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $368,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. 2,590,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

