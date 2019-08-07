Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Purchases 3,564 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,687,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,691. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.42 and a fifty-two week high of $212.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

