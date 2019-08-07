Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

