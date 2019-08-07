Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Panoramic Resources Ltd (ASX:PAN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.34. Panoramic Resources shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 292,229 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.20. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59.

About Panoramic Resources (ASX:PAN)

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It operates through five segments: Nickel, Gold, Platinum Group Metals, Australian Exploration, and Overseas Exploration. It holds interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia; and the Gum Creek gold project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

