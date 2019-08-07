Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 140000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Para Resources (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

