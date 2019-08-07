Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $403,249.00 and $3,494.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,791,049 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

