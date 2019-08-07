Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. Pareteum updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN TEUM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 261,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,005. Pareteum has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEUM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at $5,849,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,821,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pareteum by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 376,428 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pareteum by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 594,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 305,977 shares during the period. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pareteum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEUM. CIBC began coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pareteum in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price target on Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pareteum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

