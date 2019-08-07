Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.33. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

