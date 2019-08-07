Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,131,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,993,000 after purchasing an additional 550,475 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 331.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,953,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,514,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,195,000 after acquiring an additional 381,766 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,287,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 98,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,437.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. 4,694,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

