Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after buying an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 472,388 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. 597,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,986. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

