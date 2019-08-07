Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $598,000 Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $5.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.54. The stock had a trading volume of 173,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

