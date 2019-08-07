Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. 1,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

