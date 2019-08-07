Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.19. 151,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,463. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.26. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $176.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

