Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $326,000 Position in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.28% of DTF Tax Free Income as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DTF Tax Free Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 1,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,442. DTF Tax Free Income Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

