Parkgene Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $856,090.00 and approximately $10,491.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00250945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.01238663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020188 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00095572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

