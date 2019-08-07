Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Trading 15.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)’s stock price traded up 15.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.38, 14,904,013 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 5,261,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Parsley Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

In other news, Director Jerry Windlinger acquired 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,737.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $2,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,801,632 shares in the company, valued at $178,145,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,928,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,100,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after buying an additional 571,136 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 443,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Parsley Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

