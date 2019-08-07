pdvWireless (ATEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect pdvWireless to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 646.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million.

ATEX stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. pdvWireless has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 401,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $18,078,331.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,128,329 shares of company stock worth $50,510,985. Insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

pdvWireless Company Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers pdvConnect service, the company's proprietary cloud-based mobile resource management solution; TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect with push-to-talk mobile communication services involving digital network architecture and mobile devices; and Diga-talk, a mobile communication that provides nationwide two-way digital communication services.

