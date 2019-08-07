Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) rose 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 36,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,980% from the average daily volume of 1,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration, Inc is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada.

