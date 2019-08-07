PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,942. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.89 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

