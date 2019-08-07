Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.03%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 816.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 41.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.