PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,424 shares of company stock worth $3,548,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

