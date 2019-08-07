PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Insider Will Santana Sells 10,000 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PetIQ alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $717,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $549,200.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $563,200.00.

Shares of PETQ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. 476,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $917.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.89.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.